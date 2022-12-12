Sky Cams
Songs and Stories in the Squares happening Wednesday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate the holidays with history and classics when the Historic Savannah Foundation and the Savannah Voice Festival present “Songs and Stories in the Squares.’’

Chad Sonka is the executive director of the Savannah Voice Festival. He has a look ahead to this free event that will bring holiday music into several of Savannah’s squares Wednesday afternoon.

