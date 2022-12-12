Sky Cams
With Love Project accepting donations through Dec. 31

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many children across the Coastal Empire are in need of a special gift this Christmas.

A local program is focused on helping foster children get an item from their wish list.

Here to tell us more about the “With Love Project” and how you can get involved is CEO of Gillard and Company, Whitney Gilliard, and she’s joined by her partner on the project Phillip Scroggin, the CEO of Sol Insights.

