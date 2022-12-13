Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Community meeting Tuesday night to discuss marsh preservation

Coastal communities, you can weigh in on how the marsh will be protected for future generations...
Coastal communities, you can weigh in on how the marsh will be protected for future generations on Tuesday.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal communities, you can weigh in on how the marsh will be protected for future generations on Tuesday.

Instead of just looking at preserving the current marsh, the goal here is to look not just along the coast, but upland areas where future marsh migration could happen.

Chatham County is teaming up with the Georgia Conservancy to make it happen. The project is called the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative and stretches from Florida, through Georgia and the Carolinas.

The plan officially rolls out next year with a goal to protect and preserve over one million acres of marsh land.

But before that can happen, they want to hear from you in the coastal communities.

“We want to hear from them what is important to them about the marsh and where and how do they use and access the marsh and what would be their priorities for marsh protection..it performs so many ecosystem functions and it is really important to make sure that we project it today and ensure it survives in the future,” said Courtney Reich with Coastal Director for Georgia Conservancy.

If you are interested, the public meeting is happening Tuesday night from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montgomery Athletic Association Center. There will be a short presentation at the beginning and then it will be an open house.

Anyone is welcome to attend and share your thoughts on the marsh that is so important to the ecosystem here in coastal Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
Front gate of Fort Stewart.
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting
Police lights
Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge
Michael Damar Williams
Savannah Police searching for suspect after domestic-related incident
GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro
GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro

Latest News

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island City Council set discuss dogs on beach again in Jan.
Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County
Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County
THE News at 11
Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County
Hometown Hero: Oliver Maner Supplies
Hometown Hero: Oliver Maner Supplies