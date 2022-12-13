Community meeting Tuesday night to discuss marsh preservation

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal communities, you can weigh in on how the marsh will be protected for future generations on Tuesday.

Instead of just looking at preserving the current marsh, the goal here is to look not just along the coast, but upland areas where future marsh migration could happen.

Chatham County is teaming up with the Georgia Conservancy to make it happen. The project is called the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative and stretches from Florida, through Georgia and the Carolinas.

The plan officially rolls out next year with a goal to protect and preserve over one million acres of marsh land.

But before that can happen, they want to hear from you in the coastal communities.

“We want to hear from them what is important to them about the marsh and where and how do they use and access the marsh and what would be their priorities for marsh protection..it performs so many ecosystem functions and it is really important to make sure that we project it today and ensure it survives in the future,” said Courtney Reich with Coastal Director for Georgia Conservancy.

If you are interested, the public meeting is happening Tuesday night from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montgomery Athletic Association Center. There will be a short presentation at the beginning and then it will be an open house.

Anyone is welcome to attend and share your thoughts on the marsh that is so important to the ecosystem here in coastal Georgia.

