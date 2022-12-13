Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information in wreck that seriously injured bicyclist

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a crash involving a...
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a crash involving a bicyclist Sunday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a crash involving a bicyclist Sunday night.

It happened on Sandhill Road near Elm Street around 6 p.m. The bicyclist received serious injuries and was rushed to an area trauma center where he remains in critical condition, as a result of the crash.

The sheriff’s office believes the bicyclist was in the area of Dogwood Road, Elm Street, Sandhill Road, and possibly Highway 80 prior to the crash.

They are looking for any witnesses that may have observed the crash happen, or happened to see the bicyclist prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy James McKie with the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 912.754.3449 or jmckie@effinghamcounty.org.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
Front gate of Fort Stewart.
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting
Michael Damar Williams
Savannah Police searching for suspect after domestic-related incident
Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.
Krispy Kreme on Victory and Skidaway permanently closed
Police lights
Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge

Latest News

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island City Council set discuss dogs on beach again in Jan.
Coastal communities, you can weigh in on how the marsh will be protected for future generations...
Community meeting Tuesday night to discuss marsh preservation
Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County
Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County
THE News at 11
Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County