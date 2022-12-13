Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information in wreck that seriously injured bicyclist

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a crash involving a bicyclist Sunday night.

It happened on Sandhill Road near Elm Street around 6 p.m. The bicyclist received serious injuries and was rushed to an area trauma center where he remains in critical condition, as a result of the crash.

The sheriff’s office believes the bicyclist was in the area of Dogwood Road, Elm Street, Sandhill Road, and possibly Highway 80 prior to the crash.

They are looking for any witnesses that may have observed the crash happen, or happened to see the bicyclist prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy James McKie with the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 912.754.3449 or jmckie@effinghamcounty.org.

