Georgia Southern Fall commencement ceremony held Monday

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Georgia Southern students capped off their career with commencement ceremonies Saturday and Tuesday.

Graduation from college is a milestone enough, but especially for these students going to school in unprecedented times.

More than 2,000 Georgia Southern students received diplomas during Fall commencement. For school leaders, it’s an accomplishment some could not have imagined two years ago.

“Today is a testament to these students. During two years of going to college, they went through a pandemic. They adjusted their schedules and how curriculum was delivered,” GSU President Dr. Kyle Marrero said.

Southern alum and keynote speaker Liz Crisafi says the skills these students have learned outside the classroom will serve them well.

“That alone will help students when they go out to their careers. Because you have to change and navigate so much uncertainty in the world today,” Keynote Speaker & Alum Liz Crisafi said.

That’s true for those getting their first degree or for professionals like Lisa Ariella Ward who’s getting her doctorate, almost fifty years after getting her first degree.

“I can do more with a doctorate and more opportunities will open up, along with my passion for people and for public health.

For families, it’s a moment they’ll remember forever,” Doctoral graduate Lisa Ariella Ward said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

