Hometown Hero: Oliver Maner Supplies

By Tim Guidera
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Supplies kept coming in to Oliver Maner throughout November. And last week, it also took time and effort to get them where they were intended to go.

“We’re so excited, so grateful for the community for helping with our drive again this year and we’re just so excited to give these supplies to Parker’s House,” Amelia Stevens said.

For the second straight year, the female associates at the downtown Savannah firm collected items during National Homelessness Awareness Month in a supplies drive to help the city’s new emergency women’s shelter at Union Mission every day items that will help meet needs every day.

“The basic needs we all take for granted at home, we got a lot of those in the donation today and it’s going to make a difference for those individuals we serve,” Michael Traynor said.

Parker’s House is the only emergency shelter serving homeless single women on the Georgia Coast. Since opening in August, it has helped almost as many women as the staff expected to serve in a year.

“The demand is even much greater than we imagined it would be. To have 71 women being served in the first 13 weeks is incredible we use the supplies on a daily basis to do what we need to do and so this makes a big difference for us.”

Seeing the impact Parker’s House has on women’s lives is what made the women of Oliver Maner ask the community for cleaning products, hygiene items - anything that could help these WTOC Hometown Heroes aid the heroic work being done at Union Mission.

“It’s really special to us that this facility serves solely unaccompanied homeless women. And as women, we feel extra drawn to that cause.

“Very proud. I’m glad to have the young lawyers step up,” Bill Hunter said.

“And they’re accepting donations year round. So, whenever people see a couple of items on sale at Target like I did, drop them by and I’m sure they’ll be happy to have those donations as well.

