Janet Jackson announces 2023 Together Again Tour

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson(Enmarket Arena)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Music Icon, Rock n roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson, has Savannah on her radar.

The Grammy award winning singer will be in concert on April 21st at the Enmarket Arena.

Miss Jackson is one of the best selling music artists of all time.

She’s celebrating her 25th anniversary with the 2023 ‘Together Again’ World Tour with special guest Grammy award winning rapper Ludacris.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

