Janet Jackson announces 2023 Together Again Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Music Icon, Rock n roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson, has Savannah on her radar.

The Grammy award winning singer will be in concert on April 21st at the Enmarket Arena.

Miss Jackson is one of the best selling music artists of all time.

She’s celebrating her 25th anniversary with the 2023 ‘Together Again’ World Tour with special guest Grammy award winning rapper Ludacris.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

“Together Again” 🤗



Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time)



General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022

