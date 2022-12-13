New 300 unit apartment complex coming to Chatham Parkway

CHATHAM PARKWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 300 unit apartment complex is coming to Chatham Parkway. Along with it could come a hotel and shopping center on the same plot of land.

The complex is being built by Atlanta based developer Vista Residential Partners and Batson Cook Development Company. A rendering on Vista Residential Partner’s website shows what the complex may look like.

According to Vista Residential Partners, the apartments will sit on 15 acres of land.

They say the apartments will have one, two or three bedrooms. Also in the release, they mention the apartment complex is a part of a development called Chatham Center that will also have a hotel, retail and restaurants.

Katrina’s Mexican Grill is right across the street from the development. I spoke to the CEO of the restaurant who says they are excited to hear the apartments because it will bring more business to the community.

On the other hand, this complex is right off of I-16 and another business owner says this is a congested area during the hours people are going to and from work.

So, they’re concerned traffic will be backed up more than it already is. I reached out to the Vista Residential Partners and have not heard back yet but the apartment complex is expected to be done by early 2024.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.