‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - It is lights, camera, action in Pembroke. There are lights, ladders, even an old-time car as crews are here working on a film set.

Members of the film crew say production is underway for director Ava DuVernay’s new film called “Origin.”

It’s set in the early 1900′s and is partially being filmed right in the middle of Pembroke.

We’ve even seen some redesigning of storefronts being used for production.

Filming is causing some traffic troubles though.

Parts of highway 280 which is main road through the city have been shut down for the day forcing detours onto many side streets.

Even police from the neighboring city of Claxton have been called in to help direct traffic.

WTOC spoke with one city councilmember who says this is the third movie that he can remember that’s been filmed here.

He says there are benefits for first responders and businesses.

“A bunch of people are making a bunch of money. They’re paying $30-40 an hour for security and help directing traffic. It’s a big impact for this town. Some of the storefronts are getting something like $150-160 a day just to use and it’s changing the image of this town,” Pembroke City Councilman Johnnie A. Miller said.

Members of the film crew tell me they only expect to be filming Tuesday meaning the road closures shouldn’t last for too much longer.

