Rep. Nancy Mace discusses the Respect for Marriage act

By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Joe Biden has signed the Respect for Marriage act into law.

The legislation protects the rights of same-sex and interracial marriages in America.

Among the congress members that voted yes South Carolina Republican Representative for the 1st District Nancy Mace.

“This bill doesn’t go into businesses and who they can serve and not serve, this is really just protecting the status of marriage regardless of your skin color or your sexual orientation and those rights need to be protected,” Rep. Nancy Mace said.

Congresswoman Mace was one of 39 Republicans to join house democrats in voting for this legislation last week, passing it to President Biden to be signed today.

“It struck a balance between protecting the first amendment, protecting religious liberty, and protecting the right of any two people to marry and having that union recognized and that’s what’s most important about this. It’s that balancing act of protecting civil rights, protecting religious liberty and protecting the first amendment and it does all of those things.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

