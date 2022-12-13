Ronald McDonald House surprises 10 families with a shopping spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was one of the most exciting days of the year at the Ronald McDonald House.

“We received $8,000.”

That $8,000 being split between ten families for a surprise Shop with a Cop shopping spree.

“Just watching their faces. I mean if you were a Grinch your hearts going to grow three times to six times the size,” Billy Sorochak said.

Which is exactly what hooked the Dewitt Tilton Group and iHeart Radio into helping raise the funds.

“We got involved in this because the children’s needs tug at our hearts. The family’s needs tug at our hearts. This is something we really wanted to do,” Chris Tilton said.

“We’re able to provide them with a Christmas they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to have. It’s kind of one of those things where you’ve been blessed so why not try and bless others,” Scott Ryfun said.

After a quick police escort, families and their law enforcement shopping buddies were set loose to shop to their heart’s content.

“It’s awesome, you know, it’s a true holiday wish come true,” Muszall Family said.

For families like the Muszalls, who spent 89 days at the Ronald McDonald House after their daughter Charlette was born 11 weeks early it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Between hospital bills and just having a toddler, everything’s expensive. Having this extra money to spend on Christmas to not only treat Charlette but treat the family is a game changer,” Muszall said.

But it’s not just the families who walk away with something special from a day like this.

“I’m a huge child myself so I’m happy to be in the toy aisle with the kids,” Lt. Emory Randolph said.

And maybe for just a moment in the toy aisle at Target everyone found exactly what they were looking for this Christmas.

“To be able to come out here and see the kid’s eyes just light up and have a great time with our officers just means the world.”

“It’s amazing to see the little things you do that put a smile on families faces.”

“Christmas is the most amazing time of year and we have an amazing community that has helped reinforce that message with these kids and families.”

“Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.