Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services made their last stop on Monday night with someone kids weren’t expecting for another couple of weeks.

And some of his helpers were there too.

“My name is Buddy the Elf...B-U-D-D-Y.”

Buddy the Elf and Santa Claus on his sleigh were riding around to make sure kids who aren’t expecting it – have a gift under the tree.

“The main mission is collecting toys for our Bryan County Family Connection. Some of the families that need a little help during the holiday season.”

While they’re taking donations, Santa’s also asking the hard questions.

“Have you been good?”

It’s a tradition they do every year. Even though he’s not coming down the chimney, a fire truck seems to be alright with people.

“Can we get a ho ho ho?”

That’s why they keep going back.

“We actually had to upgrade our trailer to hold the toys. We’re doing really good.”

So when people hear the sirens they might get to think of something positive.

“On our normal service, we’re going around and when someone dials 911, it’s usually a bad day for somebody. For us to go around and do this...it’s happiness for everyone. It’s really enjoyable.”

It’s not the last time you’ll get to see him before he goes back to the North Pole.

Bryan County EMS has some drive-thru Santa opportunities this week. You can still drop by and bring some toys, but if you want to see Santa, come by on Dec. 16, 17 and 18th between 6 and 8pm.

Richmond Hill Fire is also hosting a breakfast with Santan Saturday. It’s from 8:30am to 11:30am at Fire Station 1.

