Santa Claus visits Lady Bamford early childhood center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa and his elves made another stop in our area Tuesday. This time at the Lady Bamford Center.

The big man in red and JCB construction and equipment brought lots of toys to the kids. They got to them him what was on their wish list and even hear a story straight from the north pole.

The Lady Bamford Center provides child care for low income and homeless children in Savannah.

The executive director of the center says for some of these kids it’s the only present their families can afford.

“When we are all having fun and enjoying family and getting gifts and toys and other presents there are some that we serve and their families who are in need and they’re struggling and so we should be able to try to help them when we can and how we can and this is one of the ways that we can do that,” Tammy Mixon-Calderon said.

She says more than 60 kids got toys.

