SCAD SERVE elves donate more than 100 gifts to Union Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the the season of giving and a local university is doing just that to help put smiles on children and their families for Christmas.

SCAD SERVE elves donated more than 100 gifts to Union Mission Monday.

Students, faculty and staff all teamed up to buy clothes, toys, books, electronics, bicycles and more.

SCAD also decorated a room at Union Mission’s new Parker’s House where the presents will be collected.

It’s a yearly tradition for the university to decorate a room and this year’s theme was Jolly Candy Land.

“There’s a lot of gifts here. We’ll have moms with their kids come through to choose gifts. And it makes for a lot less stress during the holidays and for those individuals to have the type of holiday that we have ourselves,” Michael Traynor said.

“It just makes us feel good. It’s something that we’re proud to do that we have a long history of doing and it allows us to give back to our community in a way that other organizations just cannot.”

The director of SCAD SERVE says several students stayed in Savannah during their winter break to volunteer.

