Six Years Later: Homeowner moves back into her house following Hurricane Matthew

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Six years later and Hurricane Matthew is still affecting local families.

The South Carolina Office of Resilience has been rebuilding houses damaged by Matthew and the project was finished Wednesday.

A house in Beaufort has been being rebuilt for years, and the homeowner Mary Bryan got to move back in without having to pay a penny for the repairs, thanks to the South Carolina Office of Resilience.

As Mary saw her fixed home for the first time, it marked the final and 1138th Hurricane Matthew damaged home the state agency has rebuilt tying a bow on a project more than half a decade in the making.

“It is to help those that are most vulnerable to be able recover in a time where they can’t help themselves,” Wanda Rapley said.

Rapley was Mary’s case manager, assigned to the area following the devastating storm that affected so many.

“Trees came down and it started leaking, that was the worst thing. The water started getting in the house, in every room it was going drip drip drip,” Mary Bryan said.

Now it’s a different story, with goodies under the tree and a clean home to explore. It’s been so many years since Mary’s been home, she didn’t remember how long it’d been shocked when I told her how far in the rearview that leaky damage of Matthew is today.

“It’s six years really? I didn’t think it was that long, but six years? Wow, yeah it was worth it... really was.”

After all that time the first thing she wanted to do.

“She hasn’t been able to cook for a while and that’s her first duty, she wants to have a home cooked meal that she provides.”

Before she could get to that there were smiles and hugs all around, just in time for the holiday season.

“Oh well it’s going to be a good Christmas; see I have a tree up there, thank you. Merry Christmas to you all.”

