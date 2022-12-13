St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup design contest underway, submissions due Dec. 31

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Listen up artists! If you want to get your work in front of tens of thousands of people next spring, start getting your designs together.

The Savannah Downtown Business Association is looking for the next design to be featured on recyclable aluminum cups.

Brooke Goth, the Executive Director for the Savannah Downtown Business Association, joined WTOC on Morning Break with all the details of this latest design contest.

The deadline is Dec. 31. The prize for the winner is $1,000 and their design on 50,000 cups. To submit, go here.

