Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup design contest underway, submissions due Dec. 31

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Listen up artists! If you want to get your work in front of tens of thousands of people next spring, start getting your designs together.

The Savannah Downtown Business Association is looking for the next design to be featured on recyclable aluminum cups.

Brooke Goth, the Executive Director for the Savannah Downtown Business Association, joined WTOC on Morning Break with all the details of this latest design contest.

The deadline is Dec. 31. The prize for the winner is $1,000 and their design on 50,000 cups. To submit, go here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
Front gate of Fort Stewart.
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting
Police lights
Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge
Michael Damar Williams
Savannah Police searching for suspect after domestic-related incident
GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro
GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro

Latest News

LB3 Foundation recognizing members of the community
LB3 Foundation recognizing members of the community
Holiday travel tips with Chatham Emergency Services
Holiday travel tips with Chatham Emergency Services
How to make lobster pasta
How to make lobster pasta
How to make lobster pasta
How to make lobster pasta