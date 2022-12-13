Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Storms approach Thursday, colder air to follow!

WTOC First Alert Weather
WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning will be chillier with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s for many of us at daybreak.

More sunshine will be around with highs near 60 degrees. We’ll then experience a brief warm up on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds increase on Wednesday, with a  chance of rain building in late.

A strong cold front will move in late Wednesday into Thursday, increasing our rain chances.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Thursday looks very wet as the front moves through, with highs still near 70 degrees. Much cooler air will then begin to filter in behind this front. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out at this time, with the main threat being gusty wind. Most of the rain clears out during the second half of the day,.

Highs will only be near 60 degrees on Friday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 40s. This weekend will be chilly and dry with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

The start to next week also looks chilly, with morning lows in the mid 30s for Savannah and highs in the upper 50s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
Front gate of Fort Stewart.
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting
Police lights
Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge
Michael Damar Williams
Savannah Police searching for suspect after domestic-related incident
GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro
GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-12-2022
Dave's 6pm WX 12-12-22
Dave's 6pm WX 12-12-22
WTOC First Alert Weather
Enjoy the dry weather, showers moving in later this week
Wet on Thursday, chilly weekend ahead
Andrew's Monday AM forecast 12.12