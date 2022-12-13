Storms approach Thursday, colder air to follow!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning will be chillier with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s for many of us at daybreak.

More sunshine will be around with highs near 60 degrees. We’ll then experience a brief warm up on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds increase on Wednesday, with a chance of rain building in late.

A strong cold front will move in late Wednesday into Thursday, increasing our rain chances.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Thursday looks very wet as the front moves through, with highs still near 70 degrees. Much cooler air will then begin to filter in behind this front. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out at this time, with the main threat being gusty wind. Most of the rain clears out during the second half of the day,.

Highs will only be near 60 degrees on Friday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 40s. This weekend will be chilly and dry with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

The start to next week also looks chilly, with morning lows in the mid 30s for Savannah and highs in the upper 50s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

