Tybee Island City Council set discuss dogs on beach again in Jan.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Dogs on the beach. That continues to be the discussion on Tybee Island.

As soon as possible is the goal of those that brought forward the proposal – the rules would only apply in the winter and they hope to have it in effect this year still.

Right now, the proposal would be to allow dogs on the beach once a week on Wednesdays, only from Nov. 1 to March 1.

Dogs would also only be allowed on the beaches from 18th street to Inlet Avenue.

There have also been discussions of a trial period to see what happens, but councilmember Brian West says there is still work to be done before it goes to a vote at city council.

“We need to be more specific about exactly where we want it to be, exactly when it will be, do we need signs for people to know where to go, one of the concerns for code enforcement is how do people know where the line in the sand is so we have to figure that out, so we need to get it specific and detailed,” West said.

He says last year a survey went out to about 450 Tybee Island residents and found about half would approve of dogs on the beach and the other half did not want to make that change.

If you want to share your thoughts, city council will be discussing this again at their council meeting on Jan. 26.

