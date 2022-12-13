Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Tybee Island City Council set discuss dogs on beach again in Jan.

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Dogs on the beach. That continues to be the discussion on Tybee Island.

As soon as possible is the goal of those that brought forward the proposal – the rules would only apply in the winter and they hope to have it in effect this year still.

Right now, the proposal would be to allow dogs on the beach once a week on Wednesdays, only from Nov. 1 to March 1.

Dogs would also only be allowed on the beaches from 18th street to Inlet Avenue.

There have also been discussions of a trial period to see what happens, but councilmember Brian West says there is still work to be done before it goes to a vote at city council.

“We need to be more specific about exactly where we want it to be, exactly when it will be, do we need signs for people to know where to go, one of the concerns for code enforcement is how do people know where the line in the sand is so we have to figure that out, so we need to get it specific and detailed,” West said.

He says last year a survey went out to about 450 Tybee Island residents and found about half would approve of dogs on the beach and the other half did not want to make that change.

If you want to share your thoughts, city council will be discussing this again at their council meeting on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
Front gate of Fort Stewart.
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting
Police lights
Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge
Michael Damar Williams
Savannah Police searching for suspect after domestic-related incident
GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro
GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro

Latest News

Coastal communities, you can weigh in on how the marsh will be protected for future generations...
Community meeting Tuesday night to discuss marsh preservation
Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County
Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County
THE News at 11
Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County
Hometown Hero: Oliver Maner Supplies
Hometown Hero: Oliver Maner Supplies