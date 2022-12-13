Sky Cams
William James Middle School surprises teacher with graduation ceremony

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most graduates-to-be would take a personal day from work, or even a sick day or just play hookie, to be at their own commencement. But most aren’t Mr. Barrow, who has a classroom of students himself to educate.

Hoops and hollers took the place of Pomp & Circumstance in this graduation for one. William James Middle School surprised Zach Barrow with his own ceremony.

“I saw chats getting deleted in our group chat and people were acting weird. But I didn’t expect anything like this,” GSU graduate Zachary Barrow said.

Barrow came here as an education major and fell in love with the school. Bulloch County Schools hired him back in the fall- before he graduated after meeting with his professors.

“We look for rock stars. If we don’t hire the rock stars, someone else will. So we could not let this opportunity pass us by,” Principal Dr. Scott Chapman said.

A second generation educator, he says he didn’t want to forego his students or ask his parents to do it either just for a ceremony.

“My life isn’t about what I did at Georgia Southern. It’s about what I do at William James in my classroom and on the football field and basketball court and the kids seeing me in their lives.”

