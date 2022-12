SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A house fire forced six people out of their home in Ludowici Tuesday.

Fire Chief Chris Moss says the fire started in the kitchen just before 5 p.m. while one of the children in the home was cooking.

He says the house will be a loss.

3 kids and 3 adults lived there. No one was injured.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.