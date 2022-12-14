Body found in Riceboro still unidentified, investigators searching for answers

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are continuing their search for answers after hunters found a woman’s body in the woods near Riceboro on Dec. 2.

Members of law enforcement still haven’t been able to identify her, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a sketch of what they believe the woman looked like.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is working in collaboration with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI on the investigation. Investigators hope this most recent sketch of the unidentified woman will help shed some light on the case.

According to deputies, hunters found the body in the area of Barrington Ferry Road and Jones Road in Liberty County near the McIntosh County line. Something detectives say is unusual for the area.

“There’s not a lot of calls for service in that area, pretty rural, old farming area,” Detective Jack Frost said.

The incident is being treated as a homicide the initial incident report states that the woman’s body was dismembered. This sketch from the GBI one of the only glimpses of who the woman could be.

“We’ve gotten some tips that have come in, but we’ve been able to get through them pretty quick. The deceased had no scars, marks, anything like that.”

A drive through the area shows how dense the wooded area where the woman was found can be, but it’s not necessarily remote.

“The roadway, for it being dirt, it does get a lot of travel. You’ll even see FedEx and UPS trucks using that route from Townsend back into Riceboro.”

The initial incident report also says investigators found a knife near the body. However, it’s unclear if it has anything to do with the case.

“If you’ve been out there on that road, there’s a lot of debris on the side of the road. At this point, we don’t know what’s important and what’s not. There was a lot of debris that was collected, not knowing what belongs and what doesn’t belong that’s involved with this.”

Investigators seeking the public’s help to solve this case, as no arrests have been made.

“You never know when that once piece of information something that was odd, something that stood out, a different type of behavior from somebody. Definitely call it in, and we’ll look at it.”

If you recognize the woman in the sketch, or have any information about the case, you’re asked to contact the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or click here to submit the information online.

