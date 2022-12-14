Few showers today, storms arrive on Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our morning starts out dry with temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

There are just a couple spotty showers this morning, with a better chance arriving during the middle of the day. pic.twitter.com/YulDDcVBkF — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 14, 2022

There are a few light showers already around this morning, with more arriving midday. The closer to the coast you are, the better chance your rain is today. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies around throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s thanks to a lifting warm front.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Thursday looks very wet as the front moves through, make sure you have your rain gear!. Showers and a strong storm or two will enter our western areas at daybreak, working their way toward the coast through the morning and exiting after lunchtime. Heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail and an isolated tornado are all threats during this time. Highs will still reach the lower 70s ahead of colder air filtering in behind Thursday’s front.

Highs will only be in the lower 60s on Friday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 40s. This weekend will be chilly and dry with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

The start to next week also looks chilly, with morning lows in the mid 30s for Savannah and highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’re watching for another chance of showers to move in on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

