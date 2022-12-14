GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it.

The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too.

Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through the Savannah River, but as transportation leaders have been studying for a while that’s not enough for some newer, even bigger ships.

As a result there is a limit to the size of ship that can call on the ports. So the bridge might have to be lifted.

“What’s going on now through the CORE MPO, through GDOT, which is the state, as well as through the federal, we are identifying what needs to be done, what can be done, and then what’s the most efficient way to get it done,” Chairman Chester Ellis said.

The Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization, as well as the Georgia Department of Transportation and the federal DOT, are funding a study of the bridge to the tune of $175 million.

It’s a hefty price tag, but they say it’s one that needs to be paid to expand the capabilities the Port of Savannah.

“There are some ships that want to call on the Port of Savannah, but they can’t get under the bridge. So whether we lift the bridge up or go tunnel under, those are things that are being studied now,” Ellis said.

There’s no hard timeline for when the study needs to be completed, that’s because of the ripple effect that doing anything to the bridge could cause.

The most important thing, Ellis says, is that the study is thorough.

“You’ve got to do environmental things. If we expand the bridge, how would that look? Because you know, the bridge sits right at the historic district. So there are places in the historic district we cannot disturb. So that’s why it’s important that we do the study,” Ellis said.

A GDOT representative said that right now, they’re working on a separate short-term concept to possibly raise the bridge by up to 10 feet. The timeline for that is currently being put together.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.