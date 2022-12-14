Georgia Southern names Lee Squires as new men’s soccer coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Lander University men’s soccer head coach Lee Squires is named as the new head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Squires put together a 100-27-19 record over an eight-year span with Landers that included three undefeated regular seasons. He coached the Bearcats to four Peach Belt Conference regular season championships (2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022).

Squires was born in Sheffield, England and played collegiate soccer at Lees-McRae, where he is still the programs all-time leading scorer with 67 goals and 149 points in four seasons.

The Eagles are coming off of 1-14-1 record in 2022.

