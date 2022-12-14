Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Georgia Southern names Lee Squires as new men’s soccer coach

Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern(wtoc)
By Chad Maxwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Lander University men’s soccer head coach Lee Squires is named as the new head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Squires put together a 100-27-19 record over an eight-year span with Landers that included three undefeated regular seasons. He coached the Bearcats to four Peach Belt Conference regular season championships (2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022).

Squires was born in Sheffield, England and played collegiate soccer at Lees-McRae, where he is still the programs all-time leading scorer with 67 goals and 149 points in four seasons.

The Eagles are coming off of 1-14-1 record in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
Man dies after hours-long standoff inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.
Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.
Krispy Kreme on Victory and Skidaway permanently closed
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke

Latest News

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
Bowl games set for Georgia, Georgia Southern
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 1 Georgia looks to add SEC title to trophy case vs LSU
The Tigers' home game against Kentucky State will now be played Sunday afternoon in Savannah.
Savannah State football game rescheduled for Sunday
Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton discusses the Eagles' upcoming 2022 season opener...
Eagles look to begin Clay Helton era with a victory