Home for the Holidays Winners announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the annual Home for the Holidays contest have been selected; the big prize is getting to see their service member for the holidays.

The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport held a special ceremony announcing the winners. Ms. Shirley B. James, Airport Commission Vice Chairman award four of the five families with their free flights home.

Members from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Army were selected this season.

LaToya Warren Hendrex lives in Savannah and her son Seaman Austin Hughes is in the Navy; she had some nudging to enter.

“Oh my gosh, this is huge!” She said holding a picture of Austin.

“Austin wanted to come home and we were saying, ‘Um, you might not be able to make it this year.’ My mom saw this contest early November was like, ‘Look, you gotta enter the contest.’ And it just so happens we did by the hair of our chinny-chin-chin, we got it in at the last minute, thank God,” LaToya Warren Hendrex said.

Alonso Lopez, who lives in Hinesville entered his son, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Lopez of the Coast Guard.

“I’m always in the Christmas spirit, playing Christmas music and stuff.” He said, “When he [Jeffrey] heard about it, he gave me a call and asked me, ‘What’s going on? I heard I won a contest; did you put me in for it?’ Yeah I did, and he was fortunate enough to win, so we’re very fortunate; we’re happy,” Alonso Lopez says.

Army Specialist Patrick Murdock won a trip home from Savannah to Philadelphia after his wife nominated him.

“It means a lot, honestly. I haven’t been home to Philadelphia in six or seven years, so I’m going home to see my grandmother, surprise her, and my daughter, my oldest daughter. It brought me to tears; I’m not going to lie haha.”

Nathan Painter was entered for Specialist Issac Melton, U.S. Army.

This is the eighth year the Savannah airport has held Home for the Holidays and WTOC is a proud sponsor.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.