Leilani Simon indicted by grand jury on felony charges for death of son

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon was indicted on felony charges on Wednesday by a Chatham County Grand Jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. Multiple agencies searched a Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road for the remains of Quinton for weeks.

DNA analysis confirmed bones found on Nov. 18 in the landfill belonged to Quinton.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.