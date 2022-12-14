Sky Cams
Long COVID contributed to about 3,500 deaths, CDC says

FILE - Long COVID exacted a heavy toll, causing some thousands of deaths since the start of the pandemic, a report says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Long COVID played a part in the deaths of thousands of people in the U.S., according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report said that in the first 30 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 3,500 people died because of long COVID complications.

But experts said that number is an undercount, considering up to 30 percent of people who contract the disease go on to have long-term symptoms.

The study said most of the victims were “white, older and male.”

There are several limitations with the report though, including the fact that death numbers are still provisional and could change.

Lots of viruses are swirling around the U.S. (Source: CNN/ANDERS ELIASEN/UC SAN DIEGO HEALTH/KMGH/GETTY/DEPT OF DEFENSE)

