Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Man dies after hours-long standoff inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead following an eight-hour standoff Tuesday night with law enforcement in Chatham County.

The Chatham County Police Department responded to a home off Fort Argyle Court around 1:30 p.m. for a mental health crisis. The call escalated when authorities say the man started getting violent and barricaded himself inside the house.

SWAT, Savannah Police, hostage negotiation teams and the sheriff’s office were called in. Police say the man opened fire on police – striking several law enforcement vehicles and nearby homes. Police say officers did not return fire.

Authorities said they used flash bangs and less lethal options to bring the man out peacefully. SWAT Team members entered the residence and took the suspect into custody just before 8:00 p.m.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, several minutes after the suspect was taken into custody, he began experiencing a medical issue while still on the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

In accordance with its Standard Operating Policies and Procedures, the Chatham County Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.
Krispy Kreme on Victory and Skidaway permanently closed
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke

Latest News

As the holidays draw nearer, so do holiday mailing and shipping deadlines.
Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching
You only have 11 shopping days left to get all of your gifts before Christmas day.
Tanger Outlets seeing record breaking crowds for holiday shopping
One person injured following shooting in the 12400 block of Northwood Northwood Road
Home for the Holidays
Home for the Holidays Winners announced