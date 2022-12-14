Man dies after hours-long standoff inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead following an eight-hour standoff Tuesday night with law enforcement in Chatham County.

The Chatham County Police Department responded to a home off Fort Argyle Court around 1:30 p.m. for a mental health crisis. The call escalated when authorities say the man started getting violent and barricaded himself inside the house.

SWAT, Savannah Police, hostage negotiation teams and the sheriff’s office were called in. Police say the man opened fire on police – striking several law enforcement vehicles and nearby homes. Police say officers did not return fire.

Authorities said they used flash bangs and less lethal options to bring the man out peacefully. SWAT Team members entered the residence and took the suspect into custody just before 8:00 p.m.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, several minutes after the suspect was taken into custody, he began experiencing a medical issue while still on the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

In accordance with its Standard Operating Policies and Procedures, the Chatham County Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death.

