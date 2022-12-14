Man taken to hospital after barricading himself inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT teams, and Savannah Police responded to a Chatham County home where a man barricaded himself inside Tuesday.

According to police, the Chatham County Police Department were dispatched to a home around 1:30 p.m. for a mental crisis.

After that, police say the man showed violent tendencies with officers. Police say they used “less lethal options” to end this incident peacefully.

The man was brought out of the home by the SWAT team and taken to the hospital.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.