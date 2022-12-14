New traffic light on Hwy 67 starting soon

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy, and sometimes dangerous, intersection in Bulloch County will have a traffic light starting next week.

The utility poles have been in the ground at Highway 67 and Brooklet-Denmark Highway for so long, some drivers thought the lights would never come. Now, they’re installed and will switch on in a matter of days.

Message boards warn drivers from all directions. Drivers say it’s hard to turn onto the road, let alone cross five lanes, with traffic approaching over a hill.

In the last few days, crews finished widening Brooklet-Denmark for a right turn lane and hanging the lights and signage.

Drivers say they are relieved.

“It gets to be quite hectic because you have people coming from the interstate and some people are driving like crazy fast,” Fran Wade said.

Local drivers have asked for a light at this crossing for more than a decade, and even more when Highway 67 widened to four lanes.

The lights go operational Dec. 21.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.