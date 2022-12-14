Organization helping Lowcountry children find homes

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Many children are looking for a place to call home this holiday season.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, 14 kids are in need of a home in Jasper County. The problem is, there aren’t enough families looking to take those children in.

One child placement agency set out to educate families who are thinking about starting the process of fostering.

“We have approximately 3,000 children in need of foster homes right now, but unfortunately we only have 2,000 homes available,” Lutheran Services Carolinas Foster Family Recruiter Robert Dent said.

That’s the disparity statewide, as new foster families are needed across the Palmetto State. He says rural areas like Jasper County though, come with particular challenges.

“Even when I do get people that may be interested, unfortunately like I said they just don’t screen in the actual process,” Dent said.

The Lutheran Services recruiter says in communities with higher poverty rates, fewer people meet the requirements to become a foster parent, meaning Wednesday’s event in this room, is slow.

“So far today we’ve probably got a fair amount, probably one or two, but if we can get one or two we try to get three or four; if we get three or four, we try to get five and six. We can never have too many, we are in desperate need,” Dent said.

As Dent looks for potential families for children before the holidays, he says they can match you with whatever age child you might be looking to help.

“If you have an interest in babies, we can get you foster kids that are babies. If you have an interest in younger kids, we can get you younger kids. Now if you’re interested in teenagers, well let me tell you we’ve got plenty of teenagers.”

If you missed the event at the Hardeeville library and are interested in becoming a foster parent, there are still more ways to get involved and get more information, like visiting the Lutheran Services Carolinas Facebook page or dialing 1-800-HELPING on your phone.

