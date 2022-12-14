Sky Cams
Savannah Celebrates Hanukkah with a public event

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for something to do with the family on Sunday?

Why not join the City of Savannah, the Savannah Jewish Federation and Chabad of Savannah for the 5th Annual Public Hanukkah Celebration?

It’ll be held in Forsyth Park beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Hanukkah, the 8 day festival of lights, commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in 164 B.C. after three years of war.

Sunday’s event will feature the lighting of the giant Menorah by Mayor Van Johnson as well as entertainment, traditional Hanukkah food, crafts, and activities for people of all ages.

WTOC’s Dawn Baker will serve as your host. Acclaimed Jewish rapper Nissim Black will be pumping up the crowd with his songs of hope and unity. Everyone is welcome.

For more details click here.

