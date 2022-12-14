Sky Cams
SCAD students complete playground mural

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A playground on Whitemarsh Island is now fully a painted.

SCAD students with the Paint Our Parks program finished the 10 day project Wednesday.

The program falls under SCAD Serves where students get out in the community and share their creativity.

This project involved creating full scale mural that brings to life the playground at Coastal Middle School.

“I researched the first two American tribes in the state of Georgia...is Cherokee and Creek. So I thought, you know it’s always nice to pay homage to the native indigenous people who are here. So that’s why, this part, the curvy ones are inspired by the creek patterns designs in their tradition and the other side you can see there are a lot of diamond shapes so those are taken from the traditional designs of the Cherokee tribe.”

She says the the colors used are some of her favorite to work with but she also wanted to incorporate the navy and yellow which represent the school colors.

The project took more than 100 students, faculty, and staff to complete.

