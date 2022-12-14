Soldiers spreading holiday cheer to students in Liberty Co.

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the season of giving, and two groups in Liberty County teamed up to help make some holiday wishes come true for area students.

The Liberty County School System hosted “A Brighter Christmas” in collaboration with Fort Stewart, providing toys to students in need this season.

This room at the Liberty County Board of Education is full of presents ready to go to students in the area, and it’s all thanks to a partnership with Fort Stewart.

Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division lined up at the school board office and today’s mission? Spreading holiday cheer.

“It feels good. It’s very heartwarming. It’s a selfless act that we do to give back to communities that support us here at Fort Stewart,” Denice Malave said.

This toy drive serving 63 families and 167 children according to leaders with the school system.

“A lot of our families we’re working with through this program, they’ve lost housing, they may have even lost a job, it makes it very difficult for them to just get the basic things, the food, the toys, everything that makes Christmas enjoyable,” Pamela Farrie said.

The soldiers help collect the presents for students. Fort Stewart leaders say this day is equally as rewarding for them.

“It allows them to see who we are, put a name to a face, and it allows us to see what support and how much of an impact we’re doing for the community outside of Fort Stewart, Georgia.”

Parents say this makes all the difference for their holiday season.

“It means a lot. They really do a good job, it means a lot. I’ve been in the program three years now,” Shakilya Jones said.

This is the fourth year of the program, and organizers say they’ll start prepping for next year’s toy drive pretty soon.

