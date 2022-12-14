Tanger Outlets seeing record breaking crowds for holiday shopping

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You only have 11 shopping days left to get all of your gifts before Christmas day.

The Tanger Outlets in Pooler had record breaking crowds come out for Black Friday this year, beating out pre-pandemic numbers. They haven’t slowed down much since then and expect to stay steady all the way through Christmas Eve.

And it’s not just there - nationwide a record 196.7 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the five day stretch from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Even though many have already gotten a good start to their holiday shopping, others at the mall were just getting started this week.

Store managers say even with inflation and uncertain economic times ahead, there does not seem to be any slowing down of spending.

“This year compared to last year, it’s a lot busier, we have had a bigger turnout so it’s been great,” said Mountain High Manager Cassidy Skarhus.

“I’m doing some last minute shopping for the nieces and nephews and for my daughters.” said Pooler resident Letitia Howard.

“I kind of go by the seat of my pants, as I am walking, I’m looking and if something looks interesting I shoot into the store,” said Guyton resident Paul Suda.

If you also fly by the seat of your pants – there is still time to come out and get your shopping done.

For the first time Tanger Outlets are opening early on Christmas Eve at 8 a.m. and will be open until 6 p.m. When you are out here don’t forget to look for the spots on the ground marking the local stores as well.

