Teachers partnering with The Richmond Hill Fire Department to deliver presents

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill firefighters say that out of all the calls they respond to during the year, this operation is one of the most important.

For most kids this time of year a visit from Santa is at the top of their list.

It’s a meeting the Richmond Hill Fire Department helps put on each year.

“This is by far one of the best days of the year,” Richmond Hill Fire Chief Brendon Greene said.

Dubbed “Operation: Presents Under the Tree,” the department welcomes in over 100 students with disabilities throughout the holidays.

For a visit with the big guy himself and to receive a gift.

Using the roughly $15,000 donated through their annual Spring Fling event…firefighters provide help to those of all ages in need

Whether it’s giving toys to kids or helping adults find housing chief Brendon Greene says the need this year is greater than ever.

“At this point, only being in the middle of December, we’re already at an annual high, this is the most we’ve ever had,” Greene said.

And for these students a small scaled down event is the best way to spread holiday cheer.

“Typically a big party for them having to see Santa can be very overwhelming. So they make it very small very easy going for our kids,” Special Education Teacher Laura Dolen said.

And some not able to contain their excitement.

“To have something special to look forward to is so important,” Dolen said.

Firefighters answering a very spirited call to serve this holiday season.

If you want to help, there is still time.

The department will be hosting a community breakfast Saturday morning here at station 1.

They’ll be accepting donations for kids in need this holiday season.

