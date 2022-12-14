Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Top Teacher: Claud Billingslea

Claud Billingslea
Claud Billingslea(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes a second career is just as rewarding as the first.

Claud Billingslea teaches 7th grade life science at Myers Middle School in Savannah. “I definitely want them to know that I am there for them. And yes, I’m their biggest cheerleader, I’m motivated to advocate on their behalf, and help them succeed in whatever they venture out to do,” Billingslea said.

Teaching is Billingslea’s second career. He served 18 years in the military, but still wanted to serve in a different way.

“Just reflecting on my life and experiences growing up, I came from low income, and I remember a science teacher that had a significant impact on me,” he said.

“He’s hard working. He came in prior military, ready and eager to give us all he had. He’s one of those teachers that love and care about his students. He’s going to work hard, give you all he’s got. and he’s very dependable,” Principal Marcus Scott said.

“I want you to succeed. I want you to succeed, not only in my classroom, but for life,” Billingslea said. “That’s my mission, that’s my reason for being here.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
Man dies after hours-long standoff inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.
Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.
Krispy Kreme on Victory and Skidaway permanently closed
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke

Latest News

Hundreds of Savannah State Students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas on Friday.
Hundreds of Savannah State students graduate in fall commencement ceremony
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
Melissa Flummerfelt
Top Teacher: Melissa Flummerfelt
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’