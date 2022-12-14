Top Teacher: Claud Billingslea

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes a second career is just as rewarding as the first.

Claud Billingslea teaches 7th grade life science at Myers Middle School in Savannah. “I definitely want them to know that I am there for them. And yes, I’m their biggest cheerleader, I’m motivated to advocate on their behalf, and help them succeed in whatever they venture out to do,” Billingslea said.

Teaching is Billingslea’s second career. He served 18 years in the military, but still wanted to serve in a different way.

“Just reflecting on my life and experiences growing up, I came from low income, and I remember a science teacher that had a significant impact on me,” he said.

“He’s hard working. He came in prior military, ready and eager to give us all he had. He’s one of those teachers that love and care about his students. He’s going to work hard, give you all he’s got. and he’s very dependable,” Principal Marcus Scott said.

“I want you to succeed. I want you to succeed, not only in my classroom, but for life,” Billingslea said. “That’s my mission, that’s my reason for being here.”

