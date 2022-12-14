Wait finally over as Publix opens in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new store in Statesboro brings hundreds of jobs to town and retail options for a growing part of the city.

While shoppers have anticipated this store opening for four years, developers say the line of new businesses coming here has only just begun.

The 7 a.m. ribbon cutting for Publix brought crowds of people, many have watched this spot since the store was first announced years ago.

“You’d drive by and see just dirt. Then you’d drive by and see some concrete. You say to yourself, “OK, it’s coming. It’s coming,’” Katherin Hunter said.

Some say they’ve regularly driven to the closest Publix in Pooler to shop. They’re thankful for one in Statesboro, but also thankful that it’s on a growing side of town that has lacked stores of any kind.

“There’s a whole community of people on this side of town that now doesn’t have to go to the other side of town to get their groceries,” Barry Munkasy said.

Meanwhile, other shops in the complex already show some of the names of the next arrivals. Property behind them shows signs of progress.

“A lot of it is where people are living on this side of town and getting them taken care of. As we paint a picture of the rest of this development, we’ll see those things start to come,” developer and Tormenta FC owner Darin Van Tassell said.

They anticipate as many as 1,000 retail jobs in these two developments once they get up and running.

Van Tassell says you’ll start to see more construction early next year.

