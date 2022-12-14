Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good.
The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing.
The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm it will be a permanent closure.
Earlier this week we found out the Krispy Kreme on Skidaway was closing for good too.
So two places that have been in Savannah for a long time are now a part of the past.
