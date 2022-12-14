WTOC, Savannah Police partnering for toy drive event this Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Toy Drive is once again hitting the road this week and this time we are partnering with the Savannah Police Department to donate toys to children in need.

Cpl. Barry Lewis, from the Savannah Police Department, joined Morning Break to tell you how you can come out and donate.

You can donate new, unwrapped toys at Five Below on Abercorn Street from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.