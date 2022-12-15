Beaufort may pass cost of living raise for city employees

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - With the cost of living on the rise around the country, one Lowcountry city is trying to help its employees keep up with inflation.

At a Beaufort City Council meeting this week, a five percent cost of living raise passed a first reading for all city employees. Something the mayor says has been coming.

“It’s no secret, I mean if you’re in the private sector or you’re in the public sector between inflation and cost of living going up all over the place, especially here the Lowcountry, it’s putting a lot of pressure on people here in the Lowcountry,” Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray said.

Murray said the city’s elected officials wouldn’t get the raise, but all other employees would enjoy a little extra just after the holidays.

“Good news is, city’s in a healthy financial position - our revenues are exceeding our budgeted revenue amounts and we’ve been holding the line on the expense side - so we have money in the general fund to be able to do this without having to raise taxes,” he said.

In order for this to fully go into effect, it will have to pass a vote at its second reading on Jan. 10.

The mayor said if that happens, employees will see this five percent raise directly after at the next pay period.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.