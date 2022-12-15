Sky Cams
Feed the Hungry Christmas holiday dinner

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the largest holiday events serving the community has a new home in Savannah’s newest, largest venue, as the 14th annual Feed the Hungry Christmas Dinner moves to EnMarket Arena.

Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard has partnered with several local agencies to help put on the event that includes entertainment, a health expo, career training - and of course a great meal.

