Feed the Hungry Christmas holiday dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the largest holiday events serving the community has a new home in Savannah’s newest, largest venue, as the 14th annual Feed the Hungry Christmas Dinner moves to EnMarket Arena.

Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard has partnered with several local agencies to help put on the event that includes entertainment, a health expo, career training - and of course a great meal.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.