First Alert: Stormy morning, cooler air to follow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day:

The early morning hours will be quiet, but showers and storms will move in through the morning, exiting the coast by early afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OWGG5S6kMp — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) December 15, 2022

Roads are already damp this morning as a few light showers are already over our area. Additional showers and a strong storm or two will enter our western areas just after daybreak, working their way toward the coast through the morning and exiting after lunchtime. Heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail and an isolated tornado or two are all threats during this time. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts through the morning.

Going into today, our main threat will be heavy rainfall. However, we still cannot rule of the chance to see a few severe storms before 2PM.☔️⛈💨 #severeweather #StayUpdated #savannahga #wtoc pic.twitter.com/ngGm7Ul19l — Dylan Smith (@WxDylanSmith) December 15, 2022

Rain aside, it will be a breezy day with highs near 70 degrees ahead of colder air filtering in behind Thursday’s front. Clear skies take over this evening with temperatures falling into the 50s at sunset.

Friday morning will be much cooler, with lows near 40 degrees. Highs will only be in the lower 60s with more sunshine around. Our weekend will be cooler with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. There is a slight chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday morning, with better chances the further south you live.

The start to next week also looks chilly, with morning lows in the low to mid 30s for Savannah and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Inland communities should plan on a light freeze Monday morning. We’re watching for another chance of showers to move in on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below average from this weekend through at least the middle of the week.

