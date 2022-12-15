Man arrested after fleeing from police, crashing into home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing into homes in the 1400 block of Augusta Avenue.

Savannah Police say an officer saw a vehicle driving east on West Bay Street with no headlights. The officer attempted a traffic stop at Augusta Avenue and West Lathrop Avenue, but the driver fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.

The officer discontinued the traffic stop attempt, turned off his lights and aired a description of the fleeing vehicle.

Soon after the officer saw smoke or dust coming from the direction the vehicle fled in. The officer traveled to that area in the 1400 block of Augusta Avenue and saw the vehicle had crashed through a residence. The officer located the vehicle, but the driver had fled on foot already.

The officer then checked the residence to make sure no one inside had been injured during the crash. No one was located in the residence.

Another officer located and arrested the suspect in the 1300 block of Church Street. The suspect, Dwight Bookert Morris, 38, was charged with operating a vehicle without headlights, felony fleeing to elude and possession of a controlled substance.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash. Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene to investigate and placed additional charges on Morris.

Police say more than one home and at least one vehicle were damaged in the crash.

