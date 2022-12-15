Man killed in shooting in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Hinesville on Thursday.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, a 22-year-old man arrived at the hospital with two gunshot wounds around 9:55 a.m. He died at the hospital.

Police say the man came from the area of the 100 block of Hall Street.

No arrests have been made. The police department said the shooting appears targeted and there is no immediate threat to the public.

