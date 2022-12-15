Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists.

“Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE.

Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and alumni created the community outreach program. This beautification project was developed in partnership with the Savannah Chatham County Public School System.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani Simon indicted on murder charges by grand jury
Man dies after hours-long standoff inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke
‘Origin’ being filmed in Pembroke
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Marines collect toy donations brought to WTOC
Marines collect toy donations brought to WTOC
‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity
‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity
Marines collect toy donations brought to WTOC
Marines collect toy donations brought to WTOC
Feed the Hungry Christmas holiday dinner
Feed the Hungry Christmas holiday dinner