Police investigating shooting at business on Mall Blvd.
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Mall Boulevard.
According to police, the suspect entered the European Wax Center and shot a female employee. The police are trying to locate the suspect after the suspect left the business.
Police say the suspect was wearing dark clothing and possibly a ski mask.
The victim received critical injuries, according to police.
