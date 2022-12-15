Sky Cams
Police investigating shooting at business on Mall Blvd.

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Mall Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect entered the European Wax Center and shot a female employee. The police are trying to locate the suspect after the suspect left the business.

Police say the suspect was wearing dark clothing and possibly a ski mask.

The victim received critical injuries, according to police.

