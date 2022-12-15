Sky Cams
Preparations underway for Metter food drive

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A food drive by the Metter-Candler County Chamber is about people who get the food, but also those learning to give.

The annual holiday food drive pulls together sponsors, volunteers, and local stores. They distribute 150 bags that contain the fixings for a Christmas dinner.

In addition, teens from the chamber’s Youth Leadership team contribute their time as an annual service project as they learn to help the community.

“It’s also equally important for the youth who are involved in Candler Youth Leadership as a way to learn to find a stake in their community,” committee member Susannah Lanier said.

She says they hold the drive every year on the weekend before Christmas and bags will go to the first 150 families.

That drive happens Saturday morning at the police station.

