Savannah Fire rescues man stuck in chimney at Budget Inn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department confirms a man had to be rescued from a chimney at the Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road.

The rescue happened Thursday morning. Savannah Fire says at this time they are not sure how long the man was stuck, but they know it was at least for a few hours.

They were able to chisel and cut through the chimney to rescue the man. They say he was taken to the hospital by Chatham EMS with at least scratches that could be seen.

No word yet on why the man was in the chimney.

