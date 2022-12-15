‘Shop with a Cop’ event returns to Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is helping make kids’ holiday wishes come true this season by hosting its second “Shop with a Cop” event.

Partnering with the Liberty County School System to identify students in need, the department is expected to take about 125 kids shopping this year to pick out whatever presents they want.

Last year, the department was able to take 47 children shopping, each spending about $150. The program has more than doubled – all thanks to community support.

“100 percent of the funds contributed go to the children. One dollar contributed is one dollar towards a child. Any overhead costs, any advertising, food, t-shirts, anything else like that is either donated or paid for by the officer,” S/Cpl. Bryan Wolfe, the community resource officer for Hinesville Police, said.

The big shopping day is this Saturday at the Hinesville Walmart.

